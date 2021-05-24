Boston Financial Mangement LLC Makes New $105,000 Investment in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Maverix Metals by 58.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 70.49%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.