Bottos Price Reaches $0.0022 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Bottos coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bottos has traded 46.9% lower against the US dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $112,720.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00064232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.04 or 0.00937583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,579.43 or 0.09452544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00084569 BTC.

Bottos Profile

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.