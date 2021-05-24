Brasada Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 22,652 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 35,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.40.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $222.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,188. The firm has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.30. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $161.41 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

