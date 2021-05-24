Brasada Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Brasada Capital Management LP trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.9% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $251.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,168. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.77%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

