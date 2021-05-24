Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases 4,940 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 86,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 965,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.82. 19,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,115. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

