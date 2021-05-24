Brasada Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,052 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for 1.5% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,296. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average is $71.88.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEP. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

