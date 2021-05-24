Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,011,000 after purchasing an additional 355,860 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $54,001,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after purchasing an additional 186,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $104.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

