Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $136.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.28 and its 200-day moving average is $128.82. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $140.46.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

