Brighton Jones LLC Buys 182 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,427,000 after buying an additional 1,587,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after buying an additional 1,036,329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,602,000 after buying an additional 591,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,367,000 after buying an additional 496,534 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,932,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $127.35 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $78.31 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.29.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.