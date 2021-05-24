Brighton Jones LLC Buys Shares of 2,113 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $107.39 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $111.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average of $94.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.