Brighton Jones LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 807.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $469.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $511.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.76. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.07 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 625.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

