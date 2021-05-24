Brighton Jones LLC Purchases New Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $1,742,525.50. Insiders sold 70,371,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,356,423 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

