Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BRMK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,324. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,398.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 146,790 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after buying an additional 714,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 191,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

