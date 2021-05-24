Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BRMK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,324. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,398.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 146,790 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after buying an additional 714,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 191,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.