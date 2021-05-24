Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.17). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.67.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.