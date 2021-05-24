Brokerages Anticipate BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.17). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million.

BCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.67.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

