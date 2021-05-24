Brokerages Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Community Bank System posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

CBU stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $328,843.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $1,352,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,678,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,522,000 after buying an additional 31,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

