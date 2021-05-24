Brokerages Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings. Culp posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.60 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Culp by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Culp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 117,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. Culp has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.52%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

