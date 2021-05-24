Brokerages Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.35). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,365,000 after buying an additional 238,964 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $79,995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after acquiring an additional 413,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $11,031,000. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM traded down $11.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.81. 5,070,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,853. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

