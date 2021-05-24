Brokerages Expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Equities analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.75. Avnet reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 428.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In related news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,085 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. 2,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,726. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

