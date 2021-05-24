Brokerages Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will announce $189.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.44 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $66.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 184.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.93 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

GOL stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.08. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

