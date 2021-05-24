Brokerages Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $428.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will announce $428.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $413.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,801,000 after buying an additional 931,672 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.38. 598,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $108.06 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

