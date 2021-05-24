Brokerages Expect PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. PQ Group posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PQ Group had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PQG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CL King increased their price target on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $16,458,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 59,192 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 117,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,079,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PQG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.85. 5,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,375. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.86.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

