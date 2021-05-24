Brokerages Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Synovus Financial reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 347.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.80. 9,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,711. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

