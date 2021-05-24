Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price at $2,524.23

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,524.23.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,294.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,277.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,982.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.