Brokerages Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) PT at $144.29

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of AME traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,239. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $139.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,015,000 after acquiring an additional 598,826 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,233,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,042,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,303,000 after acquiring an additional 156,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,100,000 after acquiring an additional 69,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

