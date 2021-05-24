Brokerages Set Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Price Target at $296.22

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $322.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.32 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.90.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 51.65% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

