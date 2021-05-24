Brokerages Set Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Target Price at $37.80

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNST. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ CNST opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.53. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,528 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,681,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 928,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,782,000 after purchasing an additional 524,934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 417,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,238,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,359,000 after purchasing an additional 385,790 shares in the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

