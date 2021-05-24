Brokerages Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Price Target at $25.50

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,351,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

