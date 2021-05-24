Brokerages Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Price Target at $40.67

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE:GMS opened at $44.97 on Friday. GMS has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 144,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

