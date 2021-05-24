Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) PT at $11.57

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. 182,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,432,602. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $67,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

