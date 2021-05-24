Brokerages Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Target Price at $30.91

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.91.

Several analysts have commented on LESL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 602,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,804. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 67.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,559,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 111.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,601 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,401,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

