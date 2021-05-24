Brokerages Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Target Price at $21.80

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLCO. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

