Brokerages Set Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Target Price at $60.88

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Poshmark news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at $912,740.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $39,539,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $22,330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,120,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,710,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,187,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POSH traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.06. 9,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,980. Poshmark has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

