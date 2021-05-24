Brokerages Set Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Target Price at GBX 493.38

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 493.38 ($6.45).

A number of analysts have weighed in on RMG shares. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.95) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 550 ($7.19) on Friday. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 151.33 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 551 ($7.20). The company has a market cap of £5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 247.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 505.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 418.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $7.50. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.41%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

