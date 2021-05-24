Brokerages Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target at $43.40

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.59. 403,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.