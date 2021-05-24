Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ventas, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ventas in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

VTR opened at $54.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -216.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.27. Ventas has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,886 shares of company stock worth $2,948,464. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,375,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Ventas by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

