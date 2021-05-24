Brokers Offer Predictions for Copart, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Copart in a research note issued on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.16. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Copart stock opened at $127.02 on Monday. Copart has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 6,137.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

