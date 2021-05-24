BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BTGOF. Morgan Stanley upgraded BT Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BT Group has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

