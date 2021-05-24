Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 795,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,599 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Burford Capital worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,184,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,311,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,803,782,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,528,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 384,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.08. 2,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,067. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

