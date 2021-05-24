Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,572 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on BURL. Cowen raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.22.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $322.67 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of -96.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.90.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 51.65% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

