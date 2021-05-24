Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.00

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZZUF)

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

