C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Sells $28,025.60 in Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $28,025.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,682. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,370,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,754,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

