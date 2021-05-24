Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,925,000 after buying an additional 352,565 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,824 shares of company stock worth $58,079,370. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $123.46 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.95 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

