CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at CIBC

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAE. TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.40.

CAE stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.83.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CAE by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 73,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

