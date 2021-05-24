CAE (NYSE:CAE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

CAE has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -248.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.83. CAE has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

