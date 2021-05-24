CaixaPay 24 Hour Volume Hits $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00058886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.02 or 0.00377218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00193124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.59 or 0.00924956 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

