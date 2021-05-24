Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.17).

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CALT. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

CALT opened at $30.15 on Monday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALT. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,611,000 after buying an additional 697,687 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $3,923,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth $380,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

