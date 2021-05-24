Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,698 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $51,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,244. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $96.63.

