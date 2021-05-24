Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 127,733 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,733 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $78,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,985. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $76.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.10.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.