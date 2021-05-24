Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $36,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.63. 149,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.13 and a 200-day moving average of $143.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.36 and a 52 week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

