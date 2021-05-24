Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $91.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $91,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 69,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,719,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,083,000 after purchasing an additional 68,046 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,003.4% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.99. The stock had a trading volume of 126,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,758. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.11.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

